With over 20 years of truck driving experience and the lack of mentorship in todays driving industry, I am using my knowledge, wisdom, and experience to teach the next generation of truck drivers how to navigate the trucking industry. Everything from loading ins and outs to securement dos and don'ts, our goal is to share the information with fellow drivers in hopes that they will pass it on to the next generation. We currently have a YouTube channel that documents our trucking life on the road. Everything from loading and unloading, to securement and anything in between that may come up in our day to day.