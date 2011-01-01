Welcome to Trucking Life With Pawna. Pawna, a combination of pawpaw and nana, was founded in 2014 with the birth of our first grandchild. Trucking Life with Pawna was created as an avenue for our family and friends to keep up with our day to day travels. Since it's inception in 2021, it has become more of a teaching and instructional "How To" on day to day living, life on the road.
With over 20 years of truck driving experience and the lack of mentorship in todays driving industry, I am using my knowledge, wisdom, and experience to teach the next generation of truck drivers how to navigate the trucking industry. Everything from loading ins and outs to securement dos and don'ts, our goal is to share the information with fellow drivers in hopes that they will pass it on to the next generation. We currently have a YouTube channel that documents our trucking life on the road. Everything from loading and unloading, to securement and anything in between that may come up in our day to day.
Our goal is to retire in 2028 and transition from Trucking Life to RV Life. We will be going forth as "Life with Pawna" as we travel the country in a class A motorhome bringing you the joys and realities of life after retirement, from our perspective and how to do so on a budget. Join us on our journey as we traverse the highways and byways of the country experiencing with all of you the things that we are having to currently bypass, unexplored.
We love our followers, meet ups and rally's will be listed here.